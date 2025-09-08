Transfer GST reform benefits to common people: Goa CM tells industries

Panaji, Sept 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed to industry bodies on Monday to pass on the benefits of the newly introduced GST reforms to the common people.

Addressing an event organised by the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sawant said the tourism and export industries will be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

"GST reforms will also help ease the living of common people as the tax on certain essential commodities has been reduced to zero. Everybody should know the benefits they can derive from the GST 2.0. We should pass on these benefits to the people of Goa," he said.

Sawant stated that PM Modi restructured GST slabs with an aim to ensure that the common people benefit the most.

Sawant, who represents the coastal state on the GST council as its finance minister, said that during the meeting held to discuss reforms, it was expected that the deliberations would continue for two days.

"The meeting, which started at 10 am, continued till 11 pm before unanimously passing the reforms," he said, adding that it was difficult to bring in the consensus initially, but with the deliberations, everyone came on the same page.

Sawant said apprehensions are being raised that the reforms will hurt the revenue collection of states initially.

"We were aware that the initial stage, the reforms would result in the loss of revenue of states. But eventually, we will pass on the benefits to the people of our country," the chief minister said.

He stated that measures like 90 per cent duty return on exports, simplification of registration procedures, and establishing a tribunal to settle the disputes will go a long way in popularising this one-nation-one-tax concept, which was introduced eight years back. PTI RPS NSK