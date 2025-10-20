Transfer of DySPs not over Perambra clash, says Congress

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI) Congress on Monday said the transfer of two DySPs, involved in the recent lathi charge incident in Perambra in which MP Shafi Parambil had sustained injuries, was not part of any punishment but just a usual practice ahead of upcoming local body polls.

The opposition party said they would intensify their protest if stringent action was not taken against the policemen, who had allegedly created issues in Perambra and attacked the UDF workers including the MP.

While talking to reporters here, District Congress Committee President K Praveenkumar said they were not at all happy with the transfer of DySPs in Perambra and Vatakara.

"It is just part of a common procedure to transfer officials from their respective places ahead of election. This is not an action over the attack against Shafi Parambil MP," he said. The leader said the Superintendent of Police had already revealed that some policemen had done wrong on the occasion.

So, steps should be taken to identify such errant police officers and action should be taken against them, he added. The DCC President's remarks came days after five UDF activists had been arrested in connection with the alleged hurling of explosives during the lathi charge in Perambra.

The October 10 lathi charge had triggered state-wide protests by Congress and UDF, accusing police of targeting Parambil, who suffered nasal fractures. PTI LGK ADB