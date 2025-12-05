Transfer of HC judges are made in public interest: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) All transfers of high court judges are made in "public interest" for promoting better administration of justice and there is no timeline for such transfers, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointment and transfer of high court judges, the proposal for transfer of high court judges is initiated by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.

The CJI is also expected to take into account the views of the chief justice of the high court from which the judge is to be transferred, as also the chief justice of the high court to which the transfer is to be effected, besides taking into account the views of one or more Supreme Court judges who are in a position to offer views.

The personal factors relating to the judge concerned, including the chief justice, and his response to the proposal, including his preference of places, should invariably be taken into account by the Chief Justice of India.

"All transfers are to be made in public interest -- for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country. No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one high court to another," Meghwal said. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK