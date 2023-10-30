Transfer of Rs 338 crores tentatively established: SC while denying bail to Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Trouble for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal grew manifolds as the Supreme Court Monday said the transfer of Rs 338 crores was tentatively established while rejecting Sisodia’s bail pleas.

On several occasions, the Delhi liquor scam was pegged at Rs 100 crore but today's judgement established the scam is multifold of what was there in the public domain.

Now that the Supreme Court has said that the transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established, the trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal is believed to have grown manifolds.

Kejriwal in his every reference to the alleged liquor scam called Sisodia a 'kattar imandaar' (most honest).

Pronouncing the verdict on the bail pleas, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, "Legal questions have been answered in a limited way. In the analysis, there are certain aspects, which we said are doubtful. But one aspect, with regard to the transfer of money, Rs 338 crores, is tentatively established. We have therefore dismissed the application for bail,"

The SC bench heard Sisodia’s pleas against the Delhi High Court denying him bail in both the CBI and ED cases earlier this month and had reserved the order.

Justice Khanna, while pronouncing the order, "We are dismissing the application for bail, but we have made one pointed observation which is that they (ED, CBI) have assured that the trial will be concluded within six to eight months. So within three months, if the trial proceeds sloppily or slowly, he'll (Sisodia) be entitled to file an application.”

It may be recalled that the CBI and ED told the Supreme Court on October 16 they are contemplating making Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy cases.