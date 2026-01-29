Transfers of IPS officers in MP; Sanjay Kumar new Bhopal police commissioner

Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) In a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Balaghat Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Kumar as commissioner of police in Bhopal, and Umesh Joga as the new transport commissioner.

Kumar replaced Harinarayan Chari Mishra, who was posted as IG, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Bhopal.

Joga, who was serving as Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Ujjain Range, has been replaced by Rakesh Gupta, who was earlier posted as Director, Sports and Youth Welfare.

Lalit Shakyavar will be the new IG, Balaghat Range and Chaitra N will be IG, Shahdol Range, an official release said.

Anshuman Yadav was posted as the new Director, Sports and Youth Welfare.

Pankaj Shrivastava, currently special DG, Anti-Naxal Operations, is now posted as special DG of CID.

Shrivastava was replaced by K P Venkateshwar Rao as special DG Anti-Naxal Operations.

Vivek Sharma, current Transport Commissioner, would be the new ADG, Police Training Research Institute (PTRI), Bhopal.

Anant Kumar Singh, who has returned from central deputation, will be Managing Director, MP Police Housing Corporation.

D Sriniwas Verma, ADG, Police Headquarters (PHQ), was posted as ADG, Narcotics with additional charge of Special Task Force (STF).

Abhay Singh, IG Rural, is now posted as IG Planning, PHQ Bhopal.

Singh was replaced by Sanjay Tiwari as IG Rural, Bhopal. PTI MAS KRK