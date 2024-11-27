Transform Andhra into world-class maritime hub, CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday urged the officials to transform Andhra Pradesh into a world-class maritime hub, taking advantage of its nearly 1,000 km-long coastline.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister reviewed the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Policy, 2024 at the secretariat, which focuses on port development, proximal area growth, ship building clusters and allied activities.

"Transform Andhra Pradesh into a world-class maritime state by developing the coastline through innovative ways, setting up infrastructure and enabling revenue growth through effective governance," Naidu said, according to an official press release.

The CM gave directives (to the officials preparing the maritime policy) regarding developing of high-capacity ports, corridor links, P4 model (Public Private People's Partnership) for fishing harbours, global ship building, tourism, green energy and reforms.

Advertisment

He also urged the officials to collaborate with the Indian Maritime University (IMU), IITs and others to set up maritime varsity in the southern state. PTI STH ADB