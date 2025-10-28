Transformation brought by AI makes teachers' role more important, says AICTE chairman

Hisar, Oct 28 (PTI) AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam on Tuesday said artificial intelligence (AI) has completely transformed the current landscape, making the role of teachers more important.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a function to mark the 31st Foundation Day of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) here.

While AI has many benefits, it has also brought many challenges. In such a situation, the role of teachers increases further, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman said.

"It is necessary for us to further skill ourselves according to the current circumstances and contribute to the development of the nation and society," he said.

"India is developing rapidly. In the field of research and technology, we have moved from being importers to exporters," Sitharam said, according to a release issued by the university.

He said GJUS&T will play a key role in fulfilling the resolution of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

University Vice Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi also spoke on the occasion.