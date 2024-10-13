Transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infra: PM Modi lauds GatiShakti

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

He also made a surprise visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam here on the third anniversary of PMGS-NMP.

The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PMGS-NMP which was launched on October 13, 2021, to provide multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

In a post on X, Modi said, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors." The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, he said.

"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," the prime minister said.

As he visited the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam, Modi appreciated the strides made in planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of PM GatiShakti.

He lauded its adoption across sectors, which is adding speed to fulfil the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Using the National Master Plan, 156 infrastructure gaps relating to first and last mile connectivity issues of major sectors of the economy, such as, Coal, Steel, Fertilizer, Ports, Food and Public Distribution, etc., have also been identified by concerned ministries and departments, officials said.

With digital surveys, project preparation is now faster and more accurate.

The Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 railway projects in just a year and 27,000 km of railway lines, they said.

PM GatiShakti is breaking the silos with collective vision, the officials added.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) is synchronizing efforts across ministries to ensure cohesive infrastructure development, they said, adding that with 81 NPG meetings held, 213 projects worth Rs 15.48 lakh crore have been evaluated.

Through PM GatiShakti, last mile connectivity gaps are being assessed to ensure seamless movement.

It truly symbolises a 'whole-of-government' approach with 1529 data layers belonging to 44 Ministries of Central Government and 36 States and UTs already being onboard, the officials said.

Regional workshops and capacity building initiatives have facilitated its wider adoption, they said.

Along with infrastructure development, social sector is another key focus are and 45 lakh PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) (11 Lakh households) have been mapped in 29,000 habitations using a mobile app linked to over 1,500 GIS data layers, they added.

PM GatiShakti is helping in effectively planning the locations of anganwadi centres and is also helping in focussing on those centres with greater nutritional requirements.

More than 10 lakh anganwadi centres have been mapped on the National Master Plan.

It has also been used to identify prominent industries in districts to impart district-specific skill courses by schools, the officials said.

PM Shri Schools have been mapped in PM GatiShakti portal to identify other schools nearby based on geospatial information to anchor other schools nearby, they said.

The PM GatiShakti framework has been presented at various international platforms for promoting international collaboration. International collaborations are being promoted and MoU on knowledge sharing in progress with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the officials said.

The PM also visited the ODOP Anubhuti Kendra and appreciated the strides made by the ODOP initiative in helping in selection, branding and promotion of products of various districts across the nation.

Earlier, Modi tagged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's post on X in which Goyal had lauded the GatiShakti initiative on the completion of three years.

"Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation," Goyal said.

It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat, he said.