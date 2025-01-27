Transformer equipment of Rs 4.68 lakh stolen in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Unidentified persons have allegedly stolen oil and copper wires valued at Rs 4.68 lakh from the transformer of a power company in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 22 and 23 at the electrical transformer installed at Kharvai in Badlapur area, an official said.

Based on a complaint by a representative of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), an FIR was registered on Saturday against unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 303 (2) (theft), the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK