Transformer theft leaves UP village without power for 25 days

Budaun (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Natives of Soraha village in Ughaiti area have been living without electricity for close to a month because of the theft of a 250 KVA power transformer.

Thieves dismantled the transformer, stole its oil and other valuable components, and fled, according to locals and officials.

Though the power department has launched a probe into the matter, it is yet to install a new transformer even after 25 days. Neither have police been able to track the burglars.

As soon as it dusks, the village, with a population of 5,000, is plunged into darkness.

The most affected are students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, set to begin in February.

Village head Satpal Singh said, "The power cut has severely disrupted children's education and the daily lives of residents. Basic necessities like inverters and mobile charging are also unavailable. Villagers are increasingly becoming more and more agitated." Ashok Kumar, a junior engineer stationed at the Ughaiti power substation, assured that a new transformer is on the way.

"A case regarding the transformer theft has been registered, and a repair proposal has been sent to the government. A new transformer will be installed within one or two days," he said.