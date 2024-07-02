Transgender attacked by unidentified man at housing society in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) A 34-year-old transgender was assaulted by an unidentified man over a petty dispute at a residential building in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a housing society in the Versova area on Monday night, an official said.

The victim, a choreographer, lived alone in her flat on the second floor of the building, and she had been facing frequent power outages in the last couple of days, he said.

The official said that on Monday, the victim found out that some people from the building were tampering with the electricity metres on the ground floor by switching the power off and on.

The victim shot a video on her mobile phone and caught an unidentified man switching off power to her flat, he said.

When confronted, the man verbally abused the victim and slapped her, the official said, adding that she was also assaulted with a mop.

The victim sustained injuries to her leg and underwent treatment at a civic hospital, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said. PTI DC ARU