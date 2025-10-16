Transgender community leader arrested after 24 members of rival group drink 'phenyl' over dispute

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday arrested the leader of a transgender group, a day after 24 members of the community's rival camp allegedly consumed phenyl amid a factional dispute, officials said.

A delegation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the local police authorities and demanded an in-depth investigation and strict action against those found guilty, saying the factional feud between the transgender groups was tarnishing the city's image.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Nandlalpura area of Indore, following which those who allegedly consumed phenyl were admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) here. They are out of danger, the police said citing doctors.

Talking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said Sapna Guru, alias Sapna Haji (55), the leader of a local transgender group, was arrested after a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions at Pandharinath police station.

Sapna Haji Sapna Haji was produced before a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 15 days, the additional DCP said.

Members of another transgender faction alleged Sapna Haji and three of her associates refused to return the security deposit collected for a conference of the community, and also assaulted and threatened to kill them, he said.

This transgender group claimed 24 of its members, fed up with the harassment by Sapna Haji and her associates, consumed phenyl at a camp in Nandlalpura on Wednesday night in a bid to commit suicide, the official said.

"All 24 individuals who claimed to have consumed phenyl were admitted to the government-run MYH. As per doctors, all patients are completely out of danger," Dandotiya said.

According to him, members of a transgender group accused Pankaj Jain and Akshay Kumaon, two individuals claiming to be journalists, of harassing them in connivance with the Sapna Haji group.

A detailed investigation is underway into the case registered at the Pandharinath police station regarding the factional dispute within the transgender community, and a search is underway for the other accused, according to the police official.

He said that during the commotion at the MYH campus late Wednesday night, a transgender person attempted to set herself on fire by dousing petrol on herself, but police personnel present at the scene foiled her attempt.

Another police officer said two groups within the transgender community in the city have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over dominance, financial transactions, and the position of guru (leader). Both groups routinely level serious allegations against each other and demand action.

Pandharinath police station in-charge Ajay Rajouria said personnel had been been deployed outside the transgender community's Nandlalpura camp as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, transgender Neha Kunwar, who attempted suicide by pouring petrol on herself at the MYH campus late Wednesday night, appeared before the media.

She accused Sapna Haji and her associate Raja Hashmi of harassing and making members of the transgender community work as "bonded labour" for the past 16 years by forcing them to seek alms from people.

Kunwar demanded strict legal action against Sapna Haji and her associates.

"If the police and administration do not support us, the 300 transgender people in our camp will be forced to commit suicide by pouring petrol on themselves," Kunwar warned.

After the transgender factional dispute escalated, a delegation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met with the city Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh.

Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, who was part of the delegation, said, "The transgender factional dispute is tarnishing the city's image. The police should thoroughly investigate the root cause of this dispute. Strict legal action should then be taken against the culprits." PTI HWP MAS GK NP BNM