Transgender community members to attend Modi's oath ceremony to bless new govt

New Delhi: About 50 people from the transgender community have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers to them give blessings.

Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the community members at his residence.

"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar told media.

This is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony, he said.

These participants have made contribution in the empowerment of the transgender community, Kumar added.

Sonam Kinnar from the UP BJP unit said she along with 50 members of the community have come here to give blessings to the new government.

"We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve," she said.