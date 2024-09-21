Transgender held on charge of killing man

Palghar, Sep 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a transgender person for allegedly killing a man in Sativali village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The body of the victim, who is yet to be identified as his face was completely disfigured, was found off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday afternoon, he said.

"The body of the man, estimated to be in his thirties, was found in the bushes around 2 pm on Thursday. The victim had been stoned to death," he added.

The Crime Unit II of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate launched a probe.

"There was an absence of CCTV cameras in the area. A saree and some used contraceptive tools were recovered from the spot. Within 24 hours, the team apprehended a suspect named Rupa Sheikh, a transgender, in this connection," he said.

As per the initial probe, the accused transgender killed the victim following an argument over money, he said. PTI COR NP