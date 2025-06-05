Transgender person beaten to death over family dispute in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old transgender person was allegedly beaten to death and two others were seriously injured in a clash between family members over a house dispute on Thursday in a village here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Muskan, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said that a dispute broke out when Muskan and her sister-in-law confronted each other over the distribution of a house in Manwada village. However, it soon escalated and turned violent.

Muska was allegedly beaten to death in the clash while two other suffered injuries, Singh said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG