Transgender person dies as two-wheeler skids, comes under truck

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old transgender person died after his scooter skidded and was hit by a dumper truck in Lower Parel area here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 pm.

The victim's scooter skidded and came under a rear wheel of the dumper truck. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital, but declared dead on arrival, a police official said.

The victim was a resident of Worli BDD Chawl, he added.

An accidental death case was registered at N M Joshi Marge police station. PTI DC KRK