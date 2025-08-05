Transgender person ends life in Thane; auto-rickshaw driver held for abetment

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old transgender person allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to arrest an auto-rickshaw driver on charges of abetment, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim and 28-year-old accused, both residents of Bhiwandi town, were in a relationship, Bhoiwada's assistant police inspector Shivaji Patil said.

The accused used to call the victim frequently and also harass him, he said.

Fed up with the constant harassment, the victim allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house on August 1, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, the police arrested the accused on Sunday and registered a case against him under section 108 (abatement of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK