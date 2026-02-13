Transgender person Nagilla Sudhakar wins Chityala ward in Telangana municipal polls

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A transgender person emerged as a surprise winner in the Telangana municipal elections on Friday.

Nagilla Sudhakar, also known as Kaveri, won as a councillor from Ward No 1 in Chityala municipality in Nalgonda district, contesting as an independent without the backing of any major political party.

Undeterred by ridicule from some quarters during the campaign, Sudhakar secured a majority of 101 votes.

"My happiness is indescribable. I am very, very happy that the residents of our town have reposed faith in me. I will be indebted to them forever and will do my best to address their problems," Sudhakar told reporters.

The newly-elected councillor said the motivation to contest the elections was to serve the community on a larger scale.

Sudhakar also expressed hope that the new role would provide an opportunity to advocate for the rights and concerns of transgender people.

The municipal elections were held on February 11 across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana, with counting of votes taking place earlier in the day. PTI SJR SSK