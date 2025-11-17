Transgender person set to contest Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur poll

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A transgender person has entered the municipal council poll fray in Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur in Thane district.

Roshini/Roshan filed her nomination papers from Ward No 10, claiming the move was part of the fight against persistent societal injustice.

"My decision stems from my own painful experiences of being repeatedly turned away and insulted when seeking help. I went to many people for assistance but was turned away. For my sister's marriage I sought assistance but was insulted," she said.

If citizens ever felt she was neglecting her duties, they are free to smear her face with black paint, she added.

Polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2.