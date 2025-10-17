Transgender residents of Delhi to soon get free bus travel benefits, says official

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Transgender residents of Delhi will soon get free travel on government buses, with the transport department preparing a proposal to be tabled in an upcoming Cabinet meeting, officials said on Friday.

Transpersons who are residents of Delhi will be required to present a government-issued identity card or certificate confirming their gender to avail the free bus ride, an official told PTI.

The scheme signals a strong push for dignity and equality, he said.

"Transgender individuals who are residents of Delhi will be eligible for free travel on all government-operated buses across the city. They will be required to present a government-issued identity card or certificate confirming their gender to avail the free bus ride," the official said.

"Any government-issued certificate confirming gender will be accepted," he said.

According to the chief electoral officer of Delhi, approximately 1,200 trans persons are currently listed in the voter database. However, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

The official further said that the process will begin with a tender. Once the tender is completed, registration will start, with 50 counters set up at DTC premises where applicants can apply for the card.

New teams will be created initially to manage registration and distribution, supported by personnel from banks or DTC bus crews in the upcoming phase of the programme.

In July, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that a personalised travel pass carrying the holder’s name and photo will facilitate free rides for women and transgender residents aged 12 and above on all DTC and cluster buses. She described it as "a symbol of a safer, more transparent, and women-friendly Delhi." A new digital ‘Saheli’ smart card system will replace the older paper ticket system. The smart card, also referred to as the "pink card", will be valid for a lifetime and allow unlimited use of public transport without restrictions.

“To obtain the card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address,” the official added.

The Saheli smart card will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. Unlike the existing paper-based pink ticket system, the new smart card will allow free travel on DTC and cluster buses, and also support recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes. PTI NSM SHS NSM SHS SKY SKY