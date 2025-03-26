Transgender shelter attacked; cops analyse CCTV grab

Indore, Mar 26 (PTI) A group of "third gender" individuals dressed in women's clothes allegedly forced their way inside a facility for transgenders in Indore on Wednesday and assaulted inmates, police said.

This incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the shelter home run by an NGO.

A complaint lodged by the management of "Mera Kunba" shelter home stated that about 15 individuals of the third gender category, who beg on streets dressed in women's clothes forcibly entered the institute and allegedly beat up its transgender residents, a police officer said.

The accused threatened the operators of the shelter to shut the facility within two days or it will be razed with a bulldozer.

"The complaint lodged by the shelter home operator is being investigated. We are analysing the CCTV footage. Appropriate steps will be taken after the investigation," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Patle told PTI.

Nikunj Jain, director of the "Mera Kunba" shelter and a member of the District Transgender Welfare Board, said that some "trans-women" live in the facility.

"They are harassed and insulted openly every day by people of the third gender, who make a living by asking for money, by calling them fake transgenders," he said.

"Transwomen" means people who were considered male at birth, but their gender identity is female and they feel comfortable as women.

"The transwomen inmates do not ask for money (from people). After completing education, they want to become financially self-reliant and join the mainstream of society," he said, demanding strict legal action against attackers. PTI HWP ADU NSK