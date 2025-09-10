Transgender shot dead in Rajasthan's Neemrana

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A transgender community leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Neemrana area of Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred near Molhediya village, triggered protests by members of the transgender community.

Neemrana Additional SP Shalini Raj said that Madhur Sharma, a 'kinnar' (transgender) guru in the area, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Sharma was in Neemrana with a group to collect traditional festival greetings and donations ahead of Diwali.

"The kinnar was sitting under a tree inside a vehicle when two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire from close range, hitting Sharma in the head. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting," she said.

Sharma died on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary at the community health centre (CHC) in Neemrana.

The police checked the CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the movement of the suspects.

As the news of the killing spread, a large number of members of the transgender community gathered outside the CHC and protested, demanding swift action.

Additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order. The police have formed a special team to investigate the murder, officials said.