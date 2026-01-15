Transgenders in UP's Bhadohi allege pressure for religious conversion; police order probe

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A group of transgender people here has alleged that members of their own community pressured them to convert to Islam, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said around a dozen transgenders came to the Suriyawan Police Station Wednesday evening and accused their guru, Manju Haji, and others of forcing them to embrace Islam.

Agrawal said a dispute initially arose over territorial rights to alms.

On January 7, a transgender, Bijli, filed a complaint alleging that Manju Haji and another transgender, Lal Chand alias Pooja, were threatening her for seeking alms in the area assigned to her.

Station House Officer Manish Dwivedi called both sides for talks on the same day, but the matter could not be resolved, the officer said.

On Wednesday, Bijli submitted a fresh complaint, alleging pressure to convert, insisting she is a Hindu.

Agrawal said preliminary inquiry did not find evidence of forced conversion, but the new complaint had been handed over to Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra for investigation.

"Forcible religious conversion is a serious offence. If the probe establishes such acts, a case will be registered, and legal action will be taken," he said. PTI COR KIS VN VN VN