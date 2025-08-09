Transgenders tie rakhis to participants at communal harmony event

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Transgenders tied rakhis to members of Hindu and Muslim communities, police personnel, and people from various walks of life at an event to mark the Rakshabandhan festival in Thane.

The 16th edition of the Hindu-Muslim Rakshabandhan event was organised by Town/Nagar Police Station in collaboration with the Mahagiri Committee.

Members of the Kinnar (transgender) community tied rakhis to participants as part of a special awareness initiative, a release stated.

Several senior lawyers attended the event. PTI COR NSK