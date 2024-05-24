Translocated tigress gives birth to four cubs U'khand

Rishikesh (U'khand), May 24 (PTI) A tigress translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve from the Corbett Tiger Reserve has given birth to four cubs, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha said on Friday.

The cubs have been captured by camera traps at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, he said.

The tigress is one of three tigresses translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Sinha said.

"It is good news for wildlife lovers. It also shows the success of the tiger translocation project, " Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said. PTI COR ALM SZM