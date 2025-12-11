Transnational conspiracy case: SC grants bail to man arrested in Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to an accused arrested in 2023 for his alleged links with some Myanmar-based rebel groups and conspiring to wage war against India by exploiting the ethnic unrest in Manipur.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that petitioner Moirangthem Anand Singh is in jail for over two-and-a-half years and trial in the case is yet to commence.

"Taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, the period of incarceration already undergone by the petitioner, which is more than two years and six months, and further noting that the trial has not yet commenced and that the co-accused have already been granted bail, we are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner," the bench said.

The top court passed the order on a plea filed by Singh challenging an April 2 order of the Delhi High Court which had denied him bail.

The bench directed that Singh be released on bail in the case on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the trial court .

"In the event the trial court or the State finds that the petitioner is delaying the conclusion of trial, it will be open for them to approach this court for recall of this order," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), opposed the bail plea saying it was a case of transnational conspiracy and the allegations against the petitioner were very serious.

The bench was told that in September 2023, a vehicle was intercepted in Manipur in which Singh and four other individuals were caught wearing camouflaged clothes along with various weapons.

The counsel appearing for Singh said the other co-accused in the case were earlier granted bail.

On September 15, the apex court sought the response of the NIA to ascertain the status of trial against Singh.

The high court had denied him bail citing flight risk and the possibility of witnesses being influenced.

"Considering the volatile situation that exists in Manipur and the circumstances that had earlier led to his release on bail, including the protests, it can clearly be said that enlarging the appellant on bail would not only entail flight risk but also the possibility of witnesses being influenced in the present case as also deterioration of law and order," it had said.

The high court had said the NIA has established a prima facie case against Singh, supported by material evidence indicating his involvement in the alleged offences.

Singh was arrested in September 2023 from Manipur and brought to the national capital for questioning.

He was one of the five persons arrested by Manipur Police for allegedly possessing weapons looted from a police armoury.

The NIA alleged that Singh's arrest was in a case of "transnational conspiracy" by Myanmar-based terror groups to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Before the high court, Singh's counsel had argued that allegation of transnational conspiracy was not borne out by any evidence placed on record.

Singh had challenged in the high court an order passed by a special NIA court which denied him bail in the case.

Over 260 people were killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur in May 2023. PTI ABA ZMN