Transparency, accountability, timely service core pillars of good governance: Haryana CM

Sonipat, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that transparency, accountability and timely service are the core pillars of good governance.

He also said that governance is not just about law and order, but an art of touching people's hearts and understanding the pulse of society.

In his address after inaugurating the second phase of the Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) here, Saini said good governance is established when citizens – farmers, labourers, youth and women – feel that the government is their own.

The chief minister said the CMGGA programme, launched in 2016, was inspired by the idea of how educated and energetic youth can be integrated into the mainstream of governance.

“This is not a job, but a process of transforming youth into change-makers. So far, more than 175 associates have been part of this programme, who visit villages, suggest solutions based on dialogue, and strengthen the foundation of real good governance on the ground,” Saini said.

Sharing details of the new format of CMGGA-2025, the chief minister said the mantra for this phase is “innovation has happened, now it is time for implementation”.

“A total of 27 associates will work on the priority areas such as rural development, policy research, governance, climate policy, and data analytics. They are from premier institutions such as TISS, IIMs and IITs, and have work experience in organisations such as the NITI Aayog,” an official statement said.

Addressing the associates, he said they should not view this opportunity merely as a certificate or a stepping stone in their careers, but as a mission for nation-building.

“Work with dedication, take every responsibility seriously, never compromise on truth and transparency, and always keep the spirit of innovation alive. Challenges will arise and mistakes may happen, but true leadership lies in learning from them and moving forward,” he said.

Quoting from Gita, Saini said, “Perform your duty without worrying about the outcome.” Saini also said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

With this resolve, the time has come to move forward rapidly in the direction of building a developed Haryana, he said.

Saini also met the selected good governance associates, and congratulated them for working in Haryana.

The CMGGA programme is not just a fellowship or employment opportunity, but a powerful process to develop youth as “change-makers”, he said. PTI SUN ARI