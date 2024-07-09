Transparency, good governance form cornerstone of reforms in Modi govt's third term: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that transparency along with good governance forms the cornerstone of reforms in the Modi government's third term.

Launching the 69th edition of e-book carrying Civil List 2024 of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers here, the minister said the availability of information on IAS officers on a click of mouse is a sequel of reforms carried out by the government in the last 10 years and one of the earliest in Modi 3.0.

The publishing of the civil list of IAS officers started in the 1960's.

The fourth edition of e-book makes a departure from bulky paper-backed document, thereby reducing the cost, he said.

“The civil list is a comprehensive platform for the government to select best officers from different parts of the country and (provides) a level-playing (field) for officers to seek opportunities," said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

It will widen the horizon for the government to choose the best suitable officers from a wider pool of talent with more objective feedback, and thus not limiting the opportunities to officers who have worked with senior ones.

Singh, in his address, also emphasised on the use of next-generation tools and technologies for ease of working of the government.

“We are carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of ‘minimum government - maximum governance’ along Mission Karmayogi and promoting capacity building of officers to meet the challenges of Amrit Kal in 2047," he said.

According to him, "The citizen-centric reforms, transparency along with good governance forms the cornerstone of reforms in Modi government 3.0," a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.