Transparent governance now a reality in J-K: LG S

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir today stands at a pivotal juncture, with the past five to six years witnessing transformative changes that have made the governance system more transparent and firmly oriented towards public service, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters building at Sidhra in Jammu and ACB APKS branch, Awantipora, Sinha said these two buildings are not merely structures of steel, glass, and concrete but they stand as a bold declaration of transparency in public life and a corruption-free Union Territory.

“Today, J-K stands at a pivotal juncture. Over the past 5-6 years, we have ushered in transformative changes, rendering the system transparent and dedicating it to public service. Entire machinery now operates not for the benefit of a select few, but for every individual across UT,” the Lt Governor said.

He said J-K no longer settles for mediocrity or the ordinary.

“It now dares to dream big. Among our people, a firm belief has taken root that a golden future lies ahead. Fulfilling this vision is also the responsibility of the officers and staff at the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he said.

The Lt Governor called upon ACB to ensure that each decision, investigation and prosecution stands firm under scrutiny of the courts and must harness the authority granted by the nation's Constitution to expose injustice, eradicate corruption entirely, and earn the trust of the people.