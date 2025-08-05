Transperson killed in Delhi's Madhu Vihar, 2 held

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly killing a transperson in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rehan alias Ikka (19), a resident of Ghazipur and Md Sarver (20), from Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, were apprehended in a late-night operation, he said.

The victim, identified as Karan alias Annu, was found dead near the Telco T-point in Madhu Vihar area on Monday. She suffered multiple stab wounds, and her body was recovered from the bushes along a drain.

"The Crime Branch team began tracing the suspects shortly after the case was reported at Madhu Vihar police station. Acting on information, the team conducted multiple raids across Trans-Yamuna areas, Ghaziabad and Meerut," said the police officer.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station area. Around 12:45 am, the two suspects were seen under the Shakarpur flyover. After confirmation by the informer, the duo was apprehended at around 1:00 am.

During the interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the murder, police said. Investigation revealed that Rehan was in a live-in relationship with the victim for the past four months. Over time, frequent disputes emerged, allegedly due to Rehan's persistent financial demands.

"As Karan began to distance herself, Rehan became enraged and felt betrayed. He then allegedly plotted the murder with his friend, Sarver," the police officer said.

On the day of the crime, the duo lured the victim to a secluded area near the Telco T-point and stabbed her to death. The police said the murder was committed out of possessiveness and revenge.

Further investigation is underway, he added.