Transperson killed in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar; minor detained, ex-husband suspect

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A transperson was found with her throat slit under a bridge in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on Monday afternoon, and a minor was caught at the scene who claimed that her ex-husband carried out the murder, officials said.

The minor's role in the murder of Karan alias Annu, a resident of Chilla village is under investigation, police said.

People who found the minor at the scene handed him over to police, a senior police officer said.

During initial questioning, the minor alleged that Rehan, the victim’s ex-husband and a resident of Ghazipur, was the murderer, the officer said.

Pandav Nagar police station received a call at 1.32 pm about the incident. Following this, a team reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point towards Hasanpur and found a person lying with a deep injury on the neck, police said.

A case under section 103 (Murder) of the BNS has been registered and the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked with a knife, police said.

Police teams, including crime and forensic experts, examined the scene and collected the necessary evidence. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the victim's ex-husband, police added.