Transport agency fails to deliver goods dispatched from Thane to Uttarakhand; FIR filed

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a transporter for allegedly failing to deliver material worth Rs 5.50 lakh, which was despatched to Uttarakhand from Thane, an official said on Wednesday.

The material, including gym equipment and household items, was dispatched on July 11, he said.

The material was sent from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Uttarakhand through the transport firm. However, despite sending it more than a month ago, it failed to reach the destination, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Monday against the representatives of the transport company under section 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official of Wagle Estate police station said. PTI COR NP