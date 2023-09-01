Transport association calls for 'chakka jam' in Jammu demanding removal of Sarore toll plaza

Jammu: The All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) has called for a 'chakka jam' here on Friday to press its demand for the removal of the newly set up Sarore toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

A day-long bandh was observed on the issue last Saturday on a call given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) and was supported by several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Congress, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, AJKTWA chairman Ajit Singh said, "We are announcing a chakka jam tomorrow. The Jammu Bar Association and the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries are extending support to us. A coordination committee has been formed for a unified response."

He said all transport associations and other organisations will assemble at Bhagwati Nagar Chowk in Jammu city for the 'chakka jam'.

Twenty-six Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders were arrested on August 21 during protests over the issue for violating restrictions imposed around the Sarore toll plaza. They were released on August 27.

According to the YRS, the toll plaza should be removed as the locals have to unnecessarily pay toll tax.

The hunger strike of YRS activists and civil society members entered the eighth day on Thursday. Four activists have been hospitalised after their health deteriorated.