Transport Corpn conductor suspended after viral video shows him assaulting woman in B'luru

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) A conductor of a government-owned transport corporation has been placed under suspension after a video that went viral showed him assaulting a woman on Tuesday morning here.

According to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Honnappa Agasar assaulted the woman following a verbal duel over the issuance of a bus ticket.

The woman from outside the state was returning from Bannerghatta national park to Shivajinagar.

The victim has lodged a complaint at the Siddapura police station.

Based on the video, the BMTC has placed Agasar under suspension pending inquiry. PTI GMS GMS KH