Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A transport firm owner and a driver were booked for allegedly misappropriating a consignment worth Rs 15 lakh, a police official said here on Sunday.

The consignment was to be delivered to an address in Patna on August 21 but it is yet to reach the Bihar capital, the Thane Nagar police station official said.

They were booked on Friday for criminal breach of trust and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. PTI COR BNM