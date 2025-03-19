Transport Minister Pankaj Singh reviews Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion progress

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) In a step toward strengthening Delhi's urban transport infrastructure, minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a high-level review meeting on the progress of the Delhi Metro's phase-4 expansion on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the transport department, focused on expediting the project while ensuring ecological balance, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Singh underscored the government's commitment to timely project completion, directing the DMRC to accelerate tree-transplantation efforts in accordance with environmental norms. He assured the officials that all necessary support would be extended to resolve land-acquisition challenges, pending approvals and inter-agency coordination issues.

"Ensuring development while maintaining ecological balance is our priority. We are committed to providing land for tree plantations to offset any environmental impact of the Metro expansion," Singh said.

According to the statement, a key highlight of the discussions was the integration of double-decker flyovers on high-priority corridors, an initiative planned in coordination with the public works department (PWD).

The minister instructed the PWD and DMRC to work in tandem to fast-track infrastructure upgrades and ensure seamless project execution.

Acknowledging the financial and procedural hurdles, Singh said swift action would be taken to facilitate approvals and streamline the expansion process.