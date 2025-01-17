Transport minister Sarnaik asks MSRTC to buy buses rather than opting for lease

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) State-run MSRTC will no longer acquire buses on lease but will instead opt for purchases, officials said on Friday.

Issuing a press release, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said the directive was given by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik during a review meeting held at the transport commissioner's office.

He directed MSRTC to purchase 5,000 new red buses every year under its ownership and asked the corporation to devise a five-year plan for purchasing self-owned buses, the release said.

He also took an important decision on the corporation not taking buses on lease, it added.

Interestingly, large scale acquisition of private buses, including 5100 air conditioned electric buses of Olectra, started in MSRTC under the tenure of then chief minster Eknath Shinde, who was also the corporation's chairperson.

The release said Sarnaik emphasized that while purchasing new buses, the corporation should also consider scrapping buses that are being phased out of passenger service within the next five years.

He recommended conducting a comprehensive study to bring out the five-year plan, the release said.

"Sarnaik asked to add new electric buses in MSRTC fleet. He also suggested to prioritise providing charging stations at each depot for buses. He instructed the corporation to come up with supplementary schemes to increase revenue and ensure that employees' salaries are paid by the 7th of each month without fail," the release said.

He also directed the preparation of a proposal to receive the state's allocation of funds in advance, the release said.

"The transport minister also suggested about using digital advertisements on buses, following up on toll exemption proposal with government and setting up commercial pumps at depots for additional revenue," it added. PTI KK BNM