Transport minister talks about 'ambitious' plan to develop over 3,300 acres of MSRTC land

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday said the government was chalking out an ambitious plan to develop 3,360 acres of state transport corporation's land, and urged architects to redesign the bus stands and depots to make them visually appealing.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day conference organised by the 'Indian Association of Architects' in Thane, he stressed the need for creative and environmentally sustainable designs for future developments on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) land.

"An ambitious plan is being prepared to develop approximately 3,360 acres of ST land scattered across the state. This includes 90 district-level sites covering 885 acres, 424 taluka-level sites spanning 1,535 acres, and 328 village-level sites comprising 945 acres. These spaces, located at strategic locations, are part of the MSRTC's property portfolio," he said.

The minister presented a vision to develop these sites into modern hubs, including bus stations, public plazas, parking facilities, shopping complexes, offices and hotels.

He appealed to architects to give innovative suggestions and come up with proposals to enhance the overall planning process.

"The aesthetic vision of architects can redefine all bus stands and depots, turning them into landmarks of functional beauty," Sarnaik added.

Architects have a significant responsibility to create role models of eco-friendly and sustainable development, he said.

"Their creative expertise can ensure that the future development of ST land aligns with modern aesthetic and functional standards. I believe the projects standing on ST land, designed with your contributions, will inspire generations to come," the minister said.

According to him, the MSRTC currently has 598 bus stations, 251 bus depots, 63 divisional offices, 32 central workshops, and one Central Training Institute.

He talked about plans to incorporate public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the execution of these projects. PTI COR NP