Transport Minister urged for start of bus service between Old Delhi and Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday met Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and urged him to start a bus service from Old Delhi to Jamia Nagar, an official statement said.

The initiative was meant to facilitate commute of students, a large number of whom come from Old Delhi to study at Jamia.

The deputy mayor submitted a memorandum proposing to start a bus service from Old Delhi to Jamia via Jamia Eidgah, Filmistan, Turkman Gate, Nizamuddin, and Jama Masjid.

"Due to lack of direct bus service on this route, students have to change buses to reach their college/university which wastes a lot of time. If bus service starts from Old Delhi to Jamia Nagar, it will be a big relief for the students," Iqbal was quoted as saying in the statement.

Jamia Nagar is the site of Jamia Milia Islamia – one of the seven central universities in the city.