Transport of fodder outside Dharashiv district banned to avoid shortage: Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) The Dharashiv district administration has banned the transport of fodder outside the district to pre-empt possible shortage, an official said on Wednesday.

"Dharashiv district received scanty rainfall in 2023-24 and may face fodder shortage in coming days. Vashi, Dharashiv and Lohara talukas are witnessing a drought-like situation," he said.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration banned the transport of fodder and grass outside Dharashiv district from Wednesday, till further notice.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, the number of cattle in Dharashiv district (as of June 2023) is around 7.90 lakh who need 3,185 tons of fodder for survival till the next monsoon.

The current availability of fodder is around 1,400 tons, it said.