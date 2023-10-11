Transport of PDS rice to Lakshadweep islands streamlined

Kavaratti, Oct 11 (PTI) In a significant step towards efficient public distribution system operations, the Lakshadweep administration has undertaken a transformative initiative to streamline the transport of PDS rice to the islands.

Previously, PDS rice from Mangalore and Karnataka, was routed through Androth Island before reaching the other nine inhabited islands of Lakshadweep.

Officials said this process, marked by logistical complexities, incurred substantial costs, extended transit durations, and necessitated additional storage facilities in Androth Island.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ethos of "Perform, Reform, and Transform," and guided by Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel, the Lakshadweep administration proposed to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to establish a direct transport route from Mangaluru to all the inhabited islands. FCI promptly responded and greenlit the selection of an appropriate agency for this crucial task," an official release said here on Wednesday.

This singular measure promises "huge cost and time saving" for the government, and a marked enhancement in the efficiency of PDS rice transport and delivery to the islands.

The release said through the dedicated efforts of Administrator Patel, the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution has granted its approval to the Lakshadweep administration's proposal as a special case, in an order dated October 6, 2023.

Furthermore, the FCI has committed to covering the transportation costs for this endeavor, it said.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies termed it as a significant milestone in mainland-to-island food grain transportation. PTI TGB KH