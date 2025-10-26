Transport specialists from Asian countries visit Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Transport specialists from various south and southeast Asian countries visited the Namo Bharat corridor on Sunday to study India's first regional rail system and its advanced technology initiatives, officials said.

During the trip organised by the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), the delegation was accompanied by senior officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

According to a statement issued by the NCRTC, the delegates were briefed about the Namo Bharat project, including its technological features, commuter-friendly design, and role in tackling urban mobility challenges such as congestion and pollution.

The team undertook a round trip on the Namo Bharat train from New Ashok Nagar to Duhai Depot and interacted with officials to understand the operational aspects of the project, the statement said.

The delegates also observed accessibility features and appreciated the focus on commuter comfort and inclusivity.

Officials said the trainsets have been manufactured in Gujarat’s Savli under the 'Make in India' initiative.

At Duhai Depot, the visitors were taken to a workshop and the inspection bay line to observe the maintenance and safety procedures that ensure efficient and reliable operations of the trains.

They were also briefed about NCRTC's efforts to ensure seamless multi-modal integration, connecting Namo Bharat stations with other public transport systems, the corporation said.

Noting the presence of women in operational roles such as train operators and station control officers, the delegates lauded NCRTC's emphasis on women-led development.

The NCRTC said the delegation was shown key technologies, including the European Train Control System (ETCS) Hybrid Level 3 over LTE, a global first being implemented for the corridor.

They also observed the use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Building Information Modelling (BIM) for project execution, operations, and training at the Duhai Depot's administrative complex.

The delegates commended NCRTC's efforts in promoting sustainable, commuter-centric, and technologically advanced mobility solutions, and acknowledged the corporation's success in timely execution through innovative methods and global best practices, the statement said.

The visit concluded at the New Ashok Nagar station. PTI SHB ANM ARI