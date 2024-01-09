Transport unions strike: '95 per cent of buses being operated'

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) About 95 percent of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said. The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts, benefiting the commuters, they said.

In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) authorities ensured the buses were operated as usual and that the strike did not impact the public much.

"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said. "About 80 percent" of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.

The trade unions had announced the strike demanding the implementation of a "6-point charter of demands." It includes the initiation of talks for enhanced wages (15th wage revision pact), filling vacant posts, and release of pending Dearness Allowance for those in service and retired workers.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar had earlier said the demands will be met in due course when the financial situation improves.

Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) is not a part of the strike. Main opposition AIADMK's Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) are among those participating in the strike.

After inspecting the operation of bus services to various districts from the Kilambakkam terminus, and earlier at Koyambedu, here, the Transport Minister said all SETC buses were being operated to their full utility and said the strike did not impact the regular services anywhere in the state.

"It's difficult to implement the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) during the present economic crisis. It will be implemented when the situation improves," he said and blamed the previous AIADMK regime for the present crisis.

He flayed former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for stopping the DA to transport workers for 65 months during the previous AIADMK rule and for not revising the wages of the transport workers. "He is now shedding crocodile tears for the transport workers by demanding the state government to settle the DA arrears pending for 96 months," the Minister told reporters.

The DMK government which effected an increase in salaries was now bearing a monthly expenditure of Rs 40 crores, Sivashankar added.

Asked about the alleged attempt by a section of protesters to prevent the bus crew from operating the vehicle in certain districts, the Minister said stringent action would be taken on those preventing the willing workers from discharging their duties.

"They may have a right to strike work in support of a genuine demand after giving prior notice, but it is the government's responsibility to maintain services so that the public is not put to hardship," Sivasankar said.

He appealed to the transport workers to give up strike and resume work as Chief Minister M K Stain has issued orders to recruit drivers and conductors, the process of which has already commenced. Also, the Chief Minister had issued appointment letters on compassionate grounds to 800 people in the department.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, State Transport Department, Phanindra Reddy about 94 percent of the state transport services were being maintained on day one of the strike. "We hope to improve further during the day," he said.

The MTC buses were operated as scheduled across Chennai today, though people anticipating a drastic cut in services, rushed to suburban train and metro rail stations to reach their places of work.

"I didn't want to risk being asked to disembark from the bus if the transport crew suddenly decided to join their colleagues striking work. So, I boarded the MRTS from Velacherry," N Sridhar, who normally takes a bus to Parrys from Pallikaranai, said.

At Kilambakkam N Srinivasan, who had to embark on a sudden trip to Dindigul, said he was asked to board an onmini bus after waiting for 15 minutes. "I had no problem in arriving at Kilambakkam due to the frequent service of the MTC from Koyembedu," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan urged the state government to bring the striking workers to the negotiation table and resolve the issue before the mid-January Pongal harvest festival so that people could visit their native districts for the celebrations without any difficulty.

A release from the transport department quoting the Minister said about 3,129 buses (96.78 percent) of the MTC and 63 buses (100 percent) of the SETC buses and 94.27 percent of other transport corporations were operated at 9 am today.

A total of 16,547 buses including 3,072 in Chennai alone, accounting for 95.64 percent were operated throughout Tamil Nadu against the scheduled services of 17,302 buses across the state including 3,233 in Chennai by 4 pm today. PTI JSP SA JSP ROH