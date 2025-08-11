Transporters to go on indefinite strike in Maharashtra from September 11

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Transporters in Maharashtra, including school bus operators, on Monday decided to go on an indefinite strike from September 11 to oppose the e-challan system for traffic violations and other unresolved demands, two months after they resorted to a similar protest.

"A meeting of over 500 vehicle owners was held in Vashi. We decided to do a chakka jam on September 11. All transporters, including school bus operators, will participate," said Anil Garg, leader of the School Bus Owners Association.

On July 2, transporters, excluding school bus operators, had gone on an indefinite strike. The protest was withdrawn following the state government's assurance to look into the e-challan and other issues.

Transporters on Monday claimed that a government committee had held two meetings, but their issues remain unresolved.

"We will launch indefinite strike as the state government has failed to keep its promise regarding the legitimate demands raised by transporters," said Baba Shinde, leader of transporters from Pune.

The transporters’ demands include stopping the forceful recovery of e-challan fines, cancellation of e-challans older than six months, waiving existing penalties, scrapping the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities.

They claimed the recovery process by the authorities has become aggressive and is disrupting business operations.

The state government had formed a 10-member committee comprising senior officers from the Mumbai traffic police, highway police and motor vehicles department, along with leaders of transport associations. PTI KK NSK