'Trap deal': Cong MPs protest against govt in Parliament complex

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) MPs from the Congress and some other opposition parties staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday over the trade agreement with the US, the controversy surrounding former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, and the suspension of eight MPs.

After the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Monday, the opposition MPs gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans such as "Dictatorship will not be tolerated," "Narendra, surrender," and "Stop murdering democracy." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MPs suspended for the remainder of the current Budget session of Parliament, and several other MPs participated in the protest.

They also held a large banner that read "Trap Deal," referring to the India-US trade agreement.

While leaving the Parliament House complex, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi and told reporters, "jo uchit samjho woh karo".

Gandhi had on Wednesday cited Naravane's unreleased memoir to claim that Prime Minister Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.

Congress whip in the Lok Sabha and one of the suspended MPs, Manickam Tagore, said the fight would be taken forward on the issue of Prime Minister Modi's "failures." He claimed that Prime Minister Modi is "on the back foot" and afraid to come to the House and has succumbed to pressure from other countries.

The House has been witnessing a deadlock since Monday, with opposition members, including the Congress, creating a ruckus over various issues, including "not allowing" Rahul Gandhi to quote from an article that cited an unpublished memoir of former Army chief Naravane, and the suspension of eight opposition members for unruly behaviour during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

On Thursday, the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was passed without a reply from the prime minister. PTI ASK DV DV