Advertisment
#National

All trapped workers come out of Silkyara tunnel after 17 days

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
28 Nov 2023
Pushkar Singh Dhami and VK Singh with the first worker rescued from Silkyara tunnel

Pushkar Singh Dhami and VK Singh with the first worker rescued from Silkyara tunnel

Uttarkashi: All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Some people were shouting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' in acknowledgement of the multi-agency rescue operation going on for over a fortnight at the tunnel.

Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.

Advertisment

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.

 

#Uttarkashi tunnel rescue #Uttarakhand tunnel rescue #Silkyara tunnel rescue
Advertisment
Subscribe