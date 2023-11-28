All trapped workers come out of Silkyara tunnel after 17 days

Uttarkashi: All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued on Tuesday.

Some people were shouting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' in acknowledgement of the multi-agency rescue operation going on for over a fortnight at the tunnel.

VIDEO | Uttarkarshi tunnel collapse UPDATE: First visuals of the rescued workers from inside the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5HpHXdvcGH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023

Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.