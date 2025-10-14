Travancore Devaswom Board alleges groups trying to malign it amid Sabarimala probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) The TDB, which is under scrutiny over alleged irregularities at Sabarimala Temple, on Tuesday said certain groups are "deliberately attempting to malign" it and thereby weaken the 1,252 temples under its administration.

Such actions are highly condemnable, the temple body said.

The Board firmly believes that those who have committed wrongs must be punished, and exemplary action should be taken against them, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said after a board meeting at its headquarters here.

"The guilty must be punished. But attempts to tarnish the Devaswom Board and destroy its temples through false propaganda are deplorable," he told reporters.

Expressing complete confidence in the High Court-monitored probe by the SIT into allegations related to the gold-plating at Sabarimala, he said both the TDB and the Devaswom Board have already welcomed it.

Prasanth said the court had given the SIT six weeks to submit the report and requested the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, and the media to wait patiently until then to understand the truth.

He also sought the cooperation of everyone to make the upcoming annual pilgrimage season, during which about 60 lakh pilgrims are expected at Sabarimala, a success.

On actions taken by the TDB in connection with the allegations, he said one more official, Sunil Kumar, has been suspended.

Steps have also been taken to seek explanations from officials allegedly involved in the scam who are now retired, he said.

Another official, Murari Babu, had been suspended recently in connection with the matter.

The loss of Lord Ayyappa's assets, even if it involves only a small quantity of gold, is painful, he said.

From Sabarimala to smaller temples, the TDB has played a vital role in ensuring the faithful observance of rituals and the smooth conduct of festivals and ceremonies, he added.

"Despite these facts, certain groups are deliberately attempting to malign the Travancore Devaswom Board, cast suspicion on it, and thereby weaken the 1,252 temples under its administration. Such actions are highly condemnable," the TDB president later said in a statement.

The current attempts by certain forces to undermine centuries-old temple traditions and beliefs are nothing short of a "malicious conspiracy," which deeply wounds the sentiments of millions of devotees, he said.

Across 1,252 temples, there are over 6,000 employees, more than 5,000 pensioners (including family pensioners), and tens of thousands of families who depend on temple administration for their livelihood, he added.

Any attempt to destroy the Devaswom Board or its temples will affect all of them, he said.

"Some groups have even adopted a stance of distrusting the investigation being conducted under the direct supervision of the High Court, which is unacceptable," he said.

Therefore, the Travancore Devaswom Board appeals to everyone concerned to refrain from spreading false propaganda against the Board until the truth emerges through proper investigation, the statement added.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered an inquiry after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in the temple.

On Friday, the court directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and initiate an investigation. PTI LGK SSK KH