Travel agent booked for sending man to US illegally

Jind, Feb 11 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly sending a person to America illegally, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Suresh in a complaint against Arsh Kohlon, said that his younger brother, Rohit, wanted to go to the USA to study International Business Management. He contacted Karnal's Chaitanya Academy Career.

In November last year, Rohit got in touch with Kohlon who claimed to be a registered agent. He assured Rohit of sending him to America and charged Rs 10 lakh from his family, police said.

On 14 November 2024, Kohlon brought Rohit from England to America via Spain, Netherlands, Panama City, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. Rohit left England for El Salvador by plane while the rest was covered by cars and trucks, Suresh told police.

On 22 January 2025, Rohit reached California, USA where he was caught by the American police for illegal entry and sent to San Diego Detention Centre, Investigating officer of Uchana police station Rajbir Singh said.

On February 3, the US government sent Rohit Sharma back to India, Singh said.

Based on Suresh's complaint, police have registered a case against Kohlon. Further investigation is underway, Singh added. PTI COR HIG