Travel agent duped of Rs 12 lakh

Palghar, May 10 (PTI) A travel company owner from Palghar district was allegedly duped of Rs 12 lakh by a Delhi-based travel agent, police said on Saturday and launched an investigation after registering an FIR.

The complainant, who operates a travel company in Vasai, alleged that she was cheated under the guise of a business offer by Praful Gour during September 2024 to April 2025.

"Gour proposed to handle domestic and international tour bookings on behalf of the victim's company. To facilitate this arrangement, the victim claims she transferred an advance sum. The total amount involved in this alleged crime is Rs 12,34,824," police said.

The accused also accepted bookings from various tourists, a majority of whom were apparently booking trips to Dubai. However, the complainant never received any money for these bookings.

An FIR was registered under sections 316 (5) for criminal breach of trust and 318(4) for cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a Manickpur police station official said, adding that the investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK