Travel health clinic inaugurated in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) A travel health clinic, the first of its kind in Odisha and among the very few in the country, was inaugurated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, an official said.

The new clinic will provide travel related health advice to people who will undertake international journeys in the near future, he said.

It will function twice a week and provide imminent travellers essential vaccination services, including some country specific vaccines like yellow fever vaccine and provide advice about healthy behaviour during foreign travel. It will also guide such travellers to assemble a customised medical kit for use in emergencies and about the dos and don’ts’ during the period.

Inaugurating the clinic along with medical superintendent Dilip Kumar Parida, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas asked international travellers from the state to seek travel related health advice before embarking on their journeys to avoid contracting and transmitting illnesses beyond national frontiers.

This clinic will help to prevent the spread of foreign infectious agents through passengers who are not aware of their existence, said Biswaranjan Dash, the Bhubaneswar airport public health officer.

The clinic, set up by the community and family medicine department of the hospital, will help a lot of people with proper travel advice, state immunisation officer Tapas Patra said.